DEQ issues 12 penalties in December for environmental violations

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 12 penalties totaling $97,094 in December for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement

Fines ranged from $3,000 to $21,980. Alleged violations included a city exceeding pollution limits in its wastewater treatment permit; gas stations not meeting underground storage tank requirements; and a building material company discharging highly turbid water from a mining facility.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations and individuals:

• City of Hood River, Hood River, $21,980, wastewater

• Columbia Industries LLC, Hillsboro, $10,400, stormwater

• CPM Development Corp., Turner, $5,200, stormwater

• Delta Logistics Inc., Wilsonville, $6,522, stormwater

• DS Albany LLC, Albany, $12,275, underground storage tank

• H5 Fund IV LLC. dba H5 Data Centers, Portland, $3,000, air quality

• Morgan Logistics LLC, Portland, $6,290, stormwater

• Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Irrigon, $7,553, underground storage tank

• Oregon Department of Transportation, Portland, $3,450, stormwater

• Oregon Department of Transportation, McMinnville, $3,450 for 401 water quality certification

• Stimson Lumber Company, Gaston, $6,600, Cleaner Air Oregon

• Vision International Petroleum Inc., Gresham, $10,374, underground storage tank

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep .

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist, 541-600-6119, dylan.darling@deq.oregon.gov

