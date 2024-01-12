Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Jemperli, dostarlimab, Date of authorisation: 21/04/2021, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

For the full list of side effects and restrictions with Jemperli, see the package leaflet.

The most common side effects with Jemperli used alone (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) include anaemia (low count of red blood cells), diarrhoea, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, joint pain, itching, rash, fever, increased levels of liver enzymes (aspartate aminotransferase) and hypothyroidism (low levels of thyroid hormones).

The most common side effects with Jemperli used in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) include rash, hypothyroidism, increased levels of liver enzymes (alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase) in the blood, fever and dry skin.

Most of the serious side effects with Jemperli used alone or in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel are related to the medicine’s effects on the immune system, such as inflammation in various body organs and tissues, rash and reactions to the infusion.