FTC Announces 2024 Jurisdictional Threshold Updates for Interlocking Directorates

The Federal Trade Commission has approved revised jurisdictional thresholds for Section 8 of the Clayton Act, which prohibits interlocking directorates. For 2024, thresholds under Section 8 of the Act that trigger prohibitions on certain interlocking memberships on corporate boards of directors are $48,559,000 for Section 8(a)(l) and $4,855,900 for Section 8(a)(2)(A).

The thresholds for Section 8 of the Clayton Act become effective upon their publication in the Federal Register. A complete listing of current thresholds can be found on the FTC’s website, and will be updated closer to the time they become effective.

The vote approving the Federal Register notice announcing the threshold revisions was 3-0.

