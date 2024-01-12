Coordinating Low-income Housing Planning (CLIHP) Grant

Planning for households earning less than 50 percent of the area median income (AMI) requires coordination between counties, cities, and service providers. Grants are now available through Feb. 16, 2024, to help support coordination of land use planning and homeless service planning.

Commerce has allocated $1 million with up to $50,000 in funding available for each countywide or regional application using the following criteria.

Grant applicants must be:

A county in coordination with one of the two biggest cities

A city in coordination with the county

A non-profit provider of affordable housing and/or homeless housing or services partnering

with a county or city as lead applicant

Grant materials

And informational pre-application meeting will be held on January 23, 2024, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. PT via Zoom.

Deadline

CLIHP grant applications are due on Feb. 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. and if funds remain thereafter, applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis through March 2024.

Questions? Please contact Laura.Hodgson@commerce.wa.gov