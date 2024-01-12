Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,532 in the last 365 days.

The Post Office scandal: trouble on the Horizon

The Post Office scandal has been described by Rishi Sunak as one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in UK history – so who is responsible and is the government’s response the right one? Adam Boulton, the former political editor of Sky News, joins the podcast to discuss how the faulty Horizon software led to hundreds of postmasters wrongly prosecuted for theft.

The prime minister is urging voters to “stick with the plan” – but is the plan actually working? The pod team weigh up a tricky start to the year for Rishi Sunak, with a big resignation over his net zero plans and the controversial Rwanda bill returning to the Commons.

Access talks have been authorised – but is Labour prepared for the possibility of government? A new IfG report sets out what Keir Starmer needs to do.

You just read:

The Post Office scandal: trouble on the Horizon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more