The Post Office scandal: trouble on the Horizon

The Post Office scandal has been described by Rishi Sunak as one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in UK history – so who is responsible and is the government’s response the right one? Adam Boulton, the former political editor of Sky News, joins the podcast to discuss how the faulty Horizon software led to hundreds of postmasters wrongly prosecuted for theft.

The prime minister is urging voters to “stick with the plan” – but is the plan actually working? The pod team weigh up a tricky start to the year for Rishi Sunak, with a big resignation over his net zero plans and the controversial Rwanda bill returning to the Commons.

Access talks have been authorised – but is Labour prepared for the possibility of government? A new IfG report sets out what Keir Starmer needs to do.