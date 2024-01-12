Eventdex Launches Next-Gen AI Assistant Empowered by Cutting-Edge ChatGPT Technology for Event Planners

Eventdex Chat GPT AI Assistant

MORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventdex, a renowned player in the event management software industry, has proudly announced the launch of its innovative and groundbreaking AI assistant in their application including Event Admin Portal, Badge Printing App Scan Attendee, and the Business Matchmaking software. This trailblazing tool is specifically designed to provide immediate and contextual support to event planners, addressing their most urgent queries with unprecedented efficiency.

The AI assistant, developed using the advanced Assistants API from ChatGPT, is a game-changer in the realm of customer support. It incorporates the latest in AI technology, including code interpretation, information retrieval, and function-calling capabilities. The custom chatbot interface created for this purpose utilizes the threading feature from OpenAI, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience for each user by tracking individual conversations and threads.

What sets the Eventdex AI assistant apart is its foundation in the GPT-4 model, which has been enhanced using data from Eventdex's support website and customer email queries spanning the past seven years. This extensive database enables the AI assistant to deliver intelligent and contextually relevant responses to any support question, leveraging past and present interactions to continually refine its responses.

Eventdex goes a step further by incorporating a feedback loop mechanism into this feature. As customers engage with the AI assistant, their queries contribute to an ever-evolving knowledge base, further enhancing its ability to address future inquiries more effectively.

Eventdex's foray into AI-driven customer support reflects its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This tool is a testament to the company's forward-thinking approach and a significant step forward in leveraging AI for practical, real-world applications in event management.

About Eventdex

Eventdex is an innovative event management platform known for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features. Founded in 2016, and headquartered in New Jersey, Eventdex offers event organizers a robust event management platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events for registration, on-site badging, ticketing, attendee engagement, lead retrieval, event matchmaking, and networking. Eventdex's platform components are available standalone as well as a la carte, and it has a diverse range of integrations and features. Eventdex caters to events of all sizes, from conferences and trade shows to virtual gatherings, making it a versatile choice for event planning needs. With its focus on enhancing attendee experiences, Eventdex has become a go-to solution for organizing memorable and successful events for thousands of customers and events. For more information, visit eventdex.com or email us at sales@eventdex.com.

Contact:

Eventdex LLC

Durga P. Mikkilineni

732-310-4431

https://www.eventdex.com

sales@eventdex.com

281 State Route 79, Suite #208,

Morganville, NJ07751

