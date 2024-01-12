Discover how the Spirit of Gratitude can make life better at Powder Valley Nature Center program Feb. 9

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Spending time in and with nature is a proven source of rejuvenation. The outdoors has a special way of bringing peace and erasing stress. In that same spirit, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting a unique program to help participants find ways to increase their energy and inspiration, foster self-improvement, and make their lives better.

MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood is hosting The Spirit of Gratitude, Live Your Best Life Friday, Feb. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. It is presented by MDC Communications Branch Chief Heather Feeler.

This fun and lighthearted presentation will focus on how cultivating a spirit of gratitude can help anyone live their best life. Using a combination of personal storytelling and practical tips, Feeler will offer meaningful ideas to help reduce stress and increase fulfillment, whether your tank feels empty, or you are firing on all cylinders.

“Being in survival mode can often bring more stress and struggle, including sometimes snuffing out your energy and passion,” Feeler said. “We’ll offer ideas on how you can get your groove back, stay inspired, and let nature rejuvenate you.”

Specifically, the program will address:

How to rekindle your passion for life through gratitude and regain the spark and joy in living out your mission

Strategies to avoid having your day hijacked by nonessential things and refocusing your schedule

Tips and tricks to get your gratitude mojo back, including where to find inspiration, mentoring, energy, and even a daily dose of laughter

“Even though gratitude is an inside job, we hope this session will be a sweet salve to the soul and just the spark you need to keep moving onward and upward,” said Feeler.

The Spirit of Gratitude, Live Your Best Life is a free event, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending. To sign up, participants should go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mw.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.

