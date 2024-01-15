Long Beach Pride Logo

Long Beach Pride 2024 Welcomes LGBTQ+ and Allied Performers – "The Rhythm of the Rainbow"

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach Pride 2024, held on May 18th and 19th, at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, CA, extends an enthusiastic invitation to LGBTQ+ artists and allies! This is your opportunity to shine on a magnificent stage, thrilling an audience of over 20,000. “We are excited to support our local LGBTQ+ artist and allow a great space for them to shine”, said Tonya Martin, President, Long Beach Pride.

We're on the lookout for performers who truly represent our theme, "The Rhythm of the Rainbow." Whether you're a singer, dj, dancer, musician, drag artist, or a performer with a unique talent, we welcome you to join this vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ diversity and artistic expression. “

Performance Opportunity Details:

Who Can Apply: LGBTQ+ /Ally singers, dancers, musicians, drag artists, and more

Audience: Perform in front of an enthusiastic crowd of over 20,000

Application Deadline: February 10, 2024

How to Apply: Please submit your artist application at https://longbeachpride.com/get-involved/entertainment-application/

Embrace the spirit of Long Beach Pride 2024 and make your performance an unforgettable experience. Be part of a historic celebration that's more than just a performance – it's a statement of pride and unity!

Event Date:

Long Beach Pride Festival: May 18th and May 19th, 2024

Long Beach Pride Parade: May 19th, 2024



Remember, the festival and parade are not just events; they are a movement, a statement, a rhythm of hope. Mark your calendars for May 18th and 19th in Long Beach, and be a part of this extraordinary celebration.

About Long Beach Pride™:

Long Beach Pride™, a non-profit organization, has been celebrating the LGBTQ+ community since 1984. Known for its annual Pride festival, parade, and teen pride events, we are committed to inclusivity and diversity, fostering a stronger and healthier society.

Contact:

Stacy Turner, Long Beach Pride™

Email: media-prideweekend@longbeachpride.com