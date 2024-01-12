AZDPS Sergeant Wins Division Title at The Tactical Games National Championship

Congratulations to AZDPS Vehicle Theft Task Force Sergeant John Mouret on winning the national title in the Men’s 50+ Masters Division at the 2023 Tactical Games National Championship! Sergeant Mouret earned his chance to compete in the championship held in November in Florence, Texas, after winning two regional Tactical Games events in Utah and Nevada earlier in 2023.

The Tactical Games blend endurance, speed, marksmanship, and strength in a competition designed to test athletes’ skills and readiness. Competitors must display a great deal of mental and physical strength to complete various stages efficiently within set time limits.

Sergeant Mouret finished his first day of the competition in third place after long runs, obstacle courses and long-range shooting. He took over the lead with accuracy shooting, strongman work, and rope climbs during day two, and held on to his lead through day three to bring home the national title in his division.

But he’s not done yet - Sergeant Mouret is always working hard to advance his training and plans to continue competing in regional events and defend his title at the 2024 Tactical Games National Championship. Sergeant Mouret’s achievement is a reflection of his discipline and hard work both on and off duty.

Congratulations and great work, Sergeant!

(Photos Courtesy of The Tactical Games)