USAID’s TBLON Project Engages the Media

With the burden of tuberculosis (TB) still heavy globally, more needs to be done to raise awareness of this deadly disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 million people fall ill with TB every year.

Further, Despite being a preventable and curable disease, 1.5 million people die from TB each year – making it the world’s top infectious killer and indicating how serious a public health concern TB continues to be.

The media is an important ally in disseminating key messages on TB prevention and treatment and dispelling myths about the disease. In recognition of this vital role of the media, the United States Agency for International Development Tuberculosis Local Organisation Network (USAID TBLON) project hosted a media engagement meeting with various media houses based in Lusaka to ensure strengthened partnerships and dissemination of correct information about TB.

Speaking during the meeting, CIDRZ’s TBLON Provincial Medical Lead Dr Lilungwe Mutti, reemphasised the fact that the media was an indispensable collaborator in the fight against TB.

“The media has a pivotal role in disseminating information to educate the masses thereby fostering prevention, care, and treatment of tuberculosis in Zambia,” she said.

Dr. Mutti pledged USAID TBLON’s commitment to sustaining and expanding its partnership with media outlets nationwide to enhance the collective effort against tuberculosis.

Members of the media commended the USAID TBLON project for recognizing their effort in the fight against TB. They acknowledged the media’s vital role in disseminating accurate information about TB to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease.