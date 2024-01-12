Cognota Awarded on the Forbes Canada’s Best Startup Employers 2024 List

Being acknowledged by Forbes is a testament to our team’s dedication and a clear reflection of the collaborative, dynamic culture we've fostered.” — Ryan Austin, CEO at Cognota

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota has been awarded on the inaugural list of Canada’s Best Startup Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on January 10th, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Canada's Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines best-performing startups as an employer through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. Companies headquartered in Canada, founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing more than 10 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure were considered in the evaluation.

More than 3 million data points were gathered from a variety of sources using state-of-the-art methods as well as desk research and detailed evaluation was based on the following three main criteria: Employer Reputation, Employee Satisfaction, and Growth.

Based on the results of the study, Cognota is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada’s Best Startup Employers 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized on Forbes Canada’s Best Startup Employers list for 2024,” says Ryan Austin, CEO at Cognota. “This achievement resonates deeply with our mission at Cognota. Since our inception, we've been committed to not only transforming the world of corporate learning and development but also to creating an innovative, supportive workplace for our team. Being acknowledged by Forbes is a testament to our team’s dedication and a clear reflection of the collaborative, dynamic culture we've fostered. We're proud to be at the forefront of LearnOps, empowering our employees to grow, innovate, and contribute to our collective success in redefining learning and development as a strategic business catalyst."