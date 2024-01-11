Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,629 in the last 365 days.

86th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, January 11 - The Government adopted the proposed Act on the Implementation of the EU Regulation on a Single Market for Digital Services (the EU’s Digital Services Act), which is essential for creating a secure, predictable and trustworthy online environment. The Digital Services Act lays down the rules of operation for intermediary service providers, for example providers of internet access. In Slovenia, these include Telekom Slovenije, T2, A1 and Telemach. It also provides rules for online platforms, such as Facebook, X and Instagram, and online marketplaces, such as Bolha in Slovenia. However, the Digital Services Act does not apply to online media whose content in Slovenia will continue to be regulated by the Mass Media Act.

In the draft Act, the Agency for Communications Networks and Services (AKOS) is designated the competent authority for the implementation of the Digital Services Act in Slovenia (i.e. Digital Services Coordinator). The Agency will, among other things, oversee the abovementioned providers’ compliance with the Digital Services Act, and will also award the status of trusted flagger to those submitting notices about illegal practices online. The adoption of the draft Act will enable the removal of illegal online content. The proposed act provides for jurisdiction to remove illegal content from the web, but this does not apply to online media, as they are subject to media law. With the proposed act, Slovenia is responding to the need to adapt the online environment in order to strengthen security and trust in digital services.

The Government adopted a Resolution on the participation of the Republic of Slovenia in the procedure for rendering an Advisory Opinion by the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

In accordance with international humanitarian law, Slovenia will focus on the occupying power’s obligations to establish and maintain law, order and security in the occupied territory, and on the legal consequences for breaches of these obligations.

You just read:

86th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more