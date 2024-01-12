We enter the New Year with great articles about Slovenia

SLOVENIA, January 12 - At the end of the year, SKI Magazine published a round-up of the most-read articles in 2023, including one about Slovenia, in which our country is described as "a hidden gem for ski vacations in Europe".

On the first day of the New Year, we were delighted to see an article about Slovenia on the website of the prestigious French daily newspaper Le Monde (available in French and English) that puts our country's green efforts in tourism, and more specifically Bled, on a pedestal. In the article (available in full only to subscribers), Patricia Oudit, whose study trip to Slovenia was hosted by the Slovenian Tourist Board, describes why, in April 2022, Bled was the first European town to be awarded the 'Zero Waste Cities' certification, paving the way for other municipalities across Slovenia.

In the UK, Slovenia is featured in the print edition of The Sunday Times and the digital edition of The Times, which has more than 14 million British readers. The Sunday Times published the article "Your Holiday Starts Here" by Chris Haslam, who writes about travel ideas for 2024, including a trip to Slovenia organised by a travel agency.

On The Times' website, you can read about the 89 best holiday destinations for 2024, with Slovenia ranked 28th and recommended for a visit in April. The article’s text is identical to that in The Sunday Times, highlighting Slovenia's diversity, the fact that it is located next to Italy, the beauty of the Škocjan Caves and Lake Bled, and the Sibon Wine and Spa Resort in Jeruzalem in the eastern part of Slovenia.