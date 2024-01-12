Award-winning Band Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Single from Forthcoming Album

The Dayton, Ohio-based americana/roots rock band has released their new single, “Rock for a Heart.” Their latest album is due out this summer.

DAYTON, OH, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots rock band, Ludlow Creek, is back with their highly anticipated new single, “Rock for a Heart.” The single is set to release on January 12th, 2024, and is the second track to be released off of the band’s upcoming album, due this summer.

“Rock for a Heart” is a powerful and introspective track that speaks to the struggles of men growing up with hardened hearts. The song reflects on the need for men to have help in softening their hearts and finding emotional vulnerability.

The song was written during a band writing retreat in Nashville, where Ludlow Creek came together to collaborate on their music for the first time. The music was written collectively by all band members, while drummer and vocalist, Jeffrey Friend took on the task of writing the lyrics. As the band worked on the arrangement, guitarist and vocalist Dave Benson came up with the memorable bridge, “chipped away the stone,” completing the magic of the song.

Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success, with their earlier single, “Stoney Lonesome Road,” reaching #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart, and “The Catacombs” hitting the Top 50. Their Christmas single, “This Baby Boy” reached #1 on the Christian iTunes chart. The band also earned recognition at the 2022 and 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association Awards. With over 400K Spotify streams, they have built a dedicated fan base and high anticipation for their upcoming album.

Fans can expect more powerful and thought-provoking tracks from Ludlow Creek’s new album, set to release in early 2024. In the meantime, they can listen to “Rock for a Heart” on all major streaming platforms.

