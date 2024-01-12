Award-winning Band Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Single from Forthcoming Album

The Dayton, Ohio-based americana/roots rock band has released their new single, “Rock for a Heart.” Their latest album is due out this summer.

DAYTON, OH, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots rock band, Ludlow Creek, is back with their highly anticipated new single, “Rock for a Heart.” The single is set to release on January 12th, 2024, and is the second track to be released off of the band’s upcoming album, due this summer.

“Rock for a Heart” is a powerful and introspective track that speaks to the struggles of men growing up with hardened hearts. The song reflects on the need for men to have help in softening their hearts and finding emotional vulnerability.

https://open.spotify.com/track/7zQ0zXLphFwcSjC8Owyj0T?si=e00f39c438ec440f

The song was written during a band writing retreat in Nashville, where Ludlow Creek came together to collaborate on their music for the first time. The music was written collectively by all band members, while drummer and vocalist, Jeffrey Friend took on the task of writing the lyrics. As the band worked on the arrangement, guitarist and vocalist Dave Benson came up with the memorable bridge, “chipped away the stone,” completing the magic of the song.

Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success, with their earlier single, “Stoney Lonesome Road,” reaching #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart, and “The Catacombs” hitting the Top 50. Their Christmas single, “This Baby Boy” reached #1 on the Christian iTunes chart. The band also earned recognition at the 2022 and 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association Awards. With over 400K Spotify streams, they have built a dedicated fan base and high anticipation for their upcoming album.

Fans can expect more powerful and thought-provoking tracks from Ludlow Creek’s new album, set to release in early 2024. In the meantime, they can listen to “Rock for a Heart” on all major streaming platforms.

For more information on Ludlow Creek and their upcoming single and album release, visit their website at www.ludlowcreek.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Award-winning Band Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Single from Forthcoming Album

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Award-winning Band Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Single from Forthcoming Album
Two-Time Blues Music Foundation Awards Nominee Miss Freddye Returns with New Single “Let It Burn”
Christian HipHop/Rap Artist DPB Releases Inspirational Music Video for Hit Single "Undefeated 3.0 (radio edit)"
View All Stories From This Author