Two-Time Blues Music Foundation Awards Nominee Miss Freddye Returns with New Single “Let It Burn”

Pittsburgh’s “Lady of the Blues” will release her first new single in two years on January 12th, 2024.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pittsburgh's Lady Of The Blues, Miss Freddye, is back with her highly anticipated new single, "Let It Burn," which is set to be released on January 12th, 2024 on MTS Records. This will be Miss Freddye's first new single in 2 years, following the success of her previous single, "Something to Believe In."

Written by Jesse Landers, "Let It Burn" showcases Miss Freddye's powerful vocals and her band's raw blues sound. The song was recorded at Red Caimen Studios in North Hills, with engineer Hollis Greathouse. It features Miss Freddye's Blues Band, including Greg "Gman' Casile on guitar, Bob "Bobby Deal" Powers on lap steel guitar, Greg "Big Z" Sejko on bass, and Tim “Micky D" McDermott on drums.

https://open.spotify.com/track/68XTl6mMdSYxIRLfxNJ9SL?si=c728374723d64672

Miss Freddye has been a mainstay in the Pittsburgh music scene for over two decades, keeping the blues alive with her dynamic performances and heartfelt music. She started singing in church as a child and was heavily influenced by her mother's love for the blues. Miss Freddye's influences include Koko Taylor, Etta James, Sarah Vaughn, and Big Mama Thornton, just to name a few.

Throughout her career, Miss Freddye has received numerous awards and nominations, including the 2016 Pittsburgh Music Awards for Best Blues Band and the 2018 Blues FoundationAwards, for Best Emerging Artist Album and the Koko Taylor Award for Traditional Blues Female. She has also won various local and regional blues competitions, including the 2008 West Virginia Blues Society for Best Blues Band and the 2012 Blues Society of Western PA for Best Duo/Solo.

Aside from her music, Miss Freddye is also dedicated to giving back to her community through annual charity work. She has performed at events for organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and veteran support groups.

The release of "Let It Burn" marks another milestone in Miss Freddye's illustrious career and fans can expect the same soulful, authentic blues sound that she has become known for. For more information on Miss Freddye and her music, please visit her website at http://www.missfreddye.com.