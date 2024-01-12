Your expert guide to UK politics in 2024

This could be a pivotal year for British politics. A general election is set to take place in 2024. Rishi Sunak is urging voters to stick with the plan. Keir Starmer is pitching this as a year of change.

So when might the general election be held? What is the most likely outcome? How will the economic outlook shape the next government’s options? Will the March budget shift the dial? What are the big moments to look out for in parliament before polling day? What could we learn from local and mayoral elections in May? And how might the US election – and a possible second term for president Trump – affect UK politics?

On this week’s episode of the Expert Factor, the team pick out the key moments ahead in 2024 – and explore what the future might mean for British politics and government.