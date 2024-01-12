Roadway Closure - 379 Center Rd - Middlesex
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:
379 Center Rd in Middlesex is shut down due to a Tractor Trailer jackknifed in the middle of the roadway - both lanes of traffic are currently blocked. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Sylvie Larmena
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173