Roadway Closure - 379 Center Rd - Middlesex

State of Vermont


Department of Public Safety


Vermont State Police – Middlesex


News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:


 


379 Center Rd in Middlesex is shut down due to a Tractor Trailer jackknifed in the middle of the roadway - both lanes of traffic are currently blocked. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


Sylvie Larmena

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

