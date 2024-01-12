Roadway Closure - 379 Center Rd - Middlesex

State of Vermont





Department of Public Safety





Vermont State Police – Middlesex





News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:









379 Center Rd in Middlesex is shut down due to a Tractor Trailer jackknifed in the middle of the roadway - both lanes of traffic are currently blocked. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



