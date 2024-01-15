Harvard Media Embarks on a New Era for 2024: Exciting Changes for Red Deer and Fort McMurray

The new Play1037 Fort McMurray The new Play1013 Red Deer X100.7 Red Deer's Alternative

Harvard Media is expanding the reach of its play brand with the integration of kraze 101.3 in Red Deer and Mix 103.7 in Fort McMurray into the play family.

Harvard Media is committed to delivering a fresh, engaging, and entertaining experience for Red Deer and Fort McMurray, enhancing the unique spirit of our vibrant communities.” — Jim McCourtie, VP Local Media