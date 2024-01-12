Baking A Better World: Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Kicks Off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season

Photo Credit: GSUSA | While Girl Scouts are mastering their Thin Mints pitch, they’re also gaining confidence, building friendships, and developing transferable skills they’ll take into the future.

Consumers in Northeast Texas can now support local girl entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic cookie lineup, helping unbox brighter futures!

In the current challenging economic climate, cookie funds play an especially crucial role in supporting all girls, regardless of socio-economic background, to achieve their potential and thrive.” — Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of GSNETX

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) kicked off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season, an annual event that sets the stage for the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls. During this highly anticipated time of the year, girls flex their leadership muscles and acquire important skills like money management, team building, public speaking, and decision-making as they earn funds that fuel year-round adventures in the outdoors, STEM, and beyond.

When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they're doing much more than just selling delicious treats. All proceeds from cookie sales contribute to the endeavors of local Girl Scouts, including community service projects, summer camp experiences, and troop travel—some troops are even traveling to destinations all over the world. This year's theme, Unbox the Future, underscores the program's mission to remove barriers that often keep girls boxed in.

"Every box of cookies sold not only enhances the experiences available to Girl Scouts but also gives more girls access to these empowering opportunities," said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of GSNETX. "In the current challenging economic climate, cookie funds play an especially crucial role in supporting all girls, regardless of socio-economic background, to achieve their potential and thrive, making it an investment in a more equitable future."

There are plenty of ways to satisfy your Girl Scout Cookie® cravings this season! Cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of purpose-filled cookies at the same price in our 32 counties despite changes in other councils. Little Brownie Bakers produce kosher and halal-certified cookies for Northeast Texas with zero high-fructose corn syrup or trans-fat per serving in an effort to serve high-quality products that meet the needs of diverse cookie consumers.

New this season, Black Tap Dallas is proud to be the official milkshake sponsor. Chef Stephen Parker has crafted two exclusive cookie-inspired CrazyShake® for cookie enthusiasts: the Coconut Caramel Donut CrazyShake is a blend of vanilla ice cream, cream of coconut, caramel, and cookie crumbles crowned with a donut and a Samoa®. Sitting on top of the Mint Brownie Crunch CrazyShake is a warm brownie with a cookie-layered batter and a vivid green color pop courtesy of the Andes Chocolate Mints inside that melt through the chocolate.

Black Tap's Executive Vice President of Marketing, Tara Morrill, cherished her time as a Girl Scout, and both she and Black Tap's Co-Founder and CEO, Julie Mulligan, are strong supporters of the organization's mission. They are excited to give back to the organization by offering various career exploration opportunities and generously donating $2.00 to GSNETX from every Girl Scout Cookie CrazyShake® sold.

Sweet Tooth Hotel is also bringing back their Girl Scout Cookie® cocktails after a hugely popular debut last year and introducing Samoa® and Lemon Up®-inspired mocktails. While many bars and restaurants offer Girl Scout Cookie-inspired menu items, Black Tap and Sweet Tooth Hotel are the only council-approved partners. Both teams worked closely with GSNETX to ensure that their beverages were true to their cookie counterparts, and they plan to help boost cookie sales by hosting booths at their venues throughout the season.

Girl Scout Cookie season in Northeast Texas will run from January 12 - February 25. If you know a registered Girl Scout, you can purchase cookies or donate cookies to community causes via her Digital Cookie® platform. If not, check with your local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate a nearby booth. For purchasing updates and other cookie news, text COOKIES to 59618 or sign up at girlscoutcookies.org

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the cookie program. As a result, nearly 700k girls are gaining professional and life skills every year, and they're having fun and making their communities a better place every step of the way!

We Are Girl Scouts

Whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths, make best friends, and rise to meet new challenges. Learn more at gsnetx.org or call 972-349-2400.

To download Girl Scout Cookie photos and B-roll, go to gsnetx.org/cookies24.