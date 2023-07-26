Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to Honor Inspirational Leaders Across Generations

Adult Honorees (left to right): Opal Lee, Carol Goglia, Bridget Moreno Lopez, and Roland Parrish | Headshots courtesy of Gittings Photography Young Women of Distinction: Aspen Cunningham, Kaaviya Shenbaharaman, and Anushka Sridhar | Headshots courtesy of Gittings Photography GSNETX CEO Jennifer Bartkowski, Co-Chairs Peggy Meyer and Carmen Yung | Headshots courtesy of Gittings Photography

The Women of Distinction Luncheon will celebrate honorees for contributions to community

The most effective way to inspire is often through example. When we recognize exemplary members of our community who champion service and compassion, we amplify their voices.” — Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) will honor exceptional leaders, ranging from accomplished high school students to influential executives, during the 19th annual Women of Distinction Luncheon (WDL). The event, led by esteemed co-chairs Peggy Meyer and Carmen Yung, will take place at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas on Friday, November 3.

This year’s honorees include Opal Lee, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her significant contributions as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth"— two Women of Distinction, Carol Goglia of Catch Up & Read, and Bridget Moreno Lopez of Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP— and one Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout, Roland Parrish from Parrish Restaurants, Ltd.

High school students Aspen Cunningham, Kaaviya Shenbaharaman, and Anushka Sridhar will be recognized as the Mary Anne Cree Young Women of Distinction, a prestigious title awarded to Gold Award Girl Scouts whose projects made a sustainable impact on a local challenge linked to national or global issue. These young honorees hail from communities across Northeast Texas— including East Texas for the first time in over a decade— and their projects reflect the diversity of Girl Scout program areas, from STEM to the outdoors and community service.

Funds raised during the luncheon help empower over 19,000 girls in Northeast Texas, providing them with leadership development, mental health support, STEM education, life skills, outdoor leadership activities, and more. Individuals, corporations, and community organizations are invited to learn more and purchase tickets by visiting www.gsnetx.org/WDL.

We Are Girl Scouts

Whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves girls and adult volunteers across 32 counties. To change the workforce pipeline in STEM and meet the urgent need for female voices, engagement, and leadership in the fastest-growing sector of the U.S. economy, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas opened the STEM Center of Excellence in 2018. The STEM Center is a 92-acre state-of-the-art camp just outside of Dallas where girls can experience programs in astronomy, robotics, coding, computer science, and more. Recently, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Board of Directors was recognized with Dallas Business Journal's Outstanding Directors Award and received the Luminary Award from SMU's Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education and Human Development. Learn more at gsnetx.org or call 972-349-2400.