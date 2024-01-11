Submit Release
Senate Bill 961 Printer's Number 1323

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1323

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

961

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, DILLON, HUGHES,

HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KEARNEY, COSTA, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI,

STREET, COMITTA, MUTH, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER, BOSCOLA,

FLYNN AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 11, 2024

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JANUARY 11, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 6, 1998 (P.L.705, No.92), entitled

"An act providing for the creation of keystone opportunity

zones and keystone opportunity expansion zones to foster

economic opportunities in this Commonwealth, to facilitate

economic development, stimulate industrial, commercial and

residential improvements and prevent physical and

infrastructure deterioration of geographic areas within this

Commonwealth; authorizing expenditures; providing tax

exemptions, tax deductions, tax abatements and tax credits;

creating additional obligations of the Commonwealth and local

governmental units; and prescribing powers and duties of

certain State and local departments, agencies and officials,"

in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;

and, in keystone opportunity zones, further providing for

qualified businesses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of October 6, 1998

(P.L.705, No.92), known as the Keystone Opportunity Zone,

Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone and Keystone Opportunity

Improvement Zone Act, is amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

