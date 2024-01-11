Senate Bill 961 Printer's Number 1323
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1323
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
961
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, DILLON, HUGHES,
HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KEARNEY, COSTA, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI,
STREET, COMITTA, MUTH, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER, BOSCOLA,
FLYNN AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 11, 2024
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JANUARY 11, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 6, 1998 (P.L.705, No.92), entitled
"An act providing for the creation of keystone opportunity
zones and keystone opportunity expansion zones to foster
economic opportunities in this Commonwealth, to facilitate
economic development, stimulate industrial, commercial and
residential improvements and prevent physical and
infrastructure deterioration of geographic areas within this
Commonwealth; authorizing expenditures; providing tax
exemptions, tax deductions, tax abatements and tax credits;
creating additional obligations of the Commonwealth and local
governmental units; and prescribing powers and duties of
certain State and local departments, agencies and officials,"
in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;
and, in keystone opportunity zones, further providing for
qualified businesses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of October 6, 1998
(P.L.705, No.92), known as the Keystone Opportunity Zone,
Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone and Keystone Opportunity
Improvement Zone Act, is amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23