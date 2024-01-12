Rutland Barracks / Various Charges /

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4000233

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

ACCUSED: Jacob P. Ells

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

CHARGES: 1ST Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Offenses Committed in the Presence of a Child

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/12/24, at approximately 0019 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation, Troopers determined Ells (28) of Rutland Town, committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, and Offenses Committed in the Presence of a Child. Ells was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Ells was subsequently taken to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, lodged, and held without bail. Ells was cited to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/12/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held W/O

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks