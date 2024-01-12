MPU-Bell Centre of English now opens the 1st quarter of 2024 training courses for registration

MACAU, January 12 - To be in line with the “1+4” moderate economic diversification strategy of Macao SAR Government, and to nurture talents of English language and English learning in the community, the MPU-Bell Centre of English launches English learning courses for the 1st quarter of 2024. The courses cover diversified areas, including IELTS international English test preparation, Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) training, Hotel and Tourism English, Business English, Creative English learning, General English and Professional English, English for Beginners, and Teacher Training series, etc., have been included in the DSEDJ Continuous Improvement and Development Programme. Interested parties are welcome to register.

Diversified series of English courses have been launched this time, with the aim to allow interested parties at different levels to select appropriate English courses to enhance their own English proficiency. For the IELTS training courses, in addition to the comprehensive training at intermediate levels, the Centre also provides two types of targeted training courses for participants to choose according to their own needs: Productive Skills (writing and speaking) and Receptive Skills (reading and listening). The English learning series includes General English (GE) courses which provide different levels of English learning for daily life and working purposes, with a wide variety of classroom activities. This series also provides English training courses for job-seeking, professional writing and presentation. Hotel and tourism English series offers specialized English courses for tour guides, hotel employees and managers of this industry in Macao, to meet the needs of talent training for this industry. The newly added SAT English series provide English preparation for the SAT test organized by the College Board. The Teacher Training courses are designed to enable current teachers or prospective teachers to strengthen their English teaching methods or increase their English teaching knowledge in areas of interest either in their spare time.

Apart from the above mentioned DSEDJ subsidized courses, the Centre also provides exclusive courses for learners, enabling them to take classes in a flexible mode. Each exclusive course is specially tailored to meet one’s need for English learning. Depending on the learning need as an individual or as a group, you can take classes in-person or real-time online format, and study at a time that suits you. These courses are targeted at diverse learners and available training courses include, but are not limited to: English at all levels; IELTS English (preparatory class/6.0+/7.0+); oral skills (public speaking, conversation, pronunciation, etc.); writing skills (English writing, academic writing, report writing, etc.); service industry (hotel and tourism, catering, transportation, etc.); business English (public speaking and presentation, writing emails/letters/annual reports, etc.); and specialized English courses related to various industries. All the above courses are taught by MPU-Bell’s highly experienced trainers, either bilingual or native English speakers, some of whom serve as examiners for international English tests. All courses (both exclusive and non-exclusive) are conducted in a small class size, allowing full interaction between trainers and students with immediate feedback.

All courses are now open for registration. Interested parties can register through the website of the Centre: https://bellcentre.mpu.edu.mo. Quotas are limited and registration will be closed once it is full. All schools, different social sectors and institutions are welcome to contact us for more information about designing exclusive classes, training courses and international accreditation examinations specific to your needs. For details please call 8599 3163.