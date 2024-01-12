RAPHAS's Acropass Trouble Cure Continues to Transform Skincare Regimens
EINPresswire.com/ -- RAPHAS's flagship product, Acropass Trouble Cure, is revolutionizing the treatment of skin troubles with its advanced microneedle technology, patented globally. This innovative patch system delivers a potent combination of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and oligopeptide-76 deep into the skin using microneedles as fine as one-third the thickness of a hair strand.
Proven by rigorous clinical trials at the Korean Dermatological Science Institute, Acropass Trouble Cure has shown a 64.4% improvement in trouble severity and a 59.8% reduction in sebum production. 90% of the trial participants witnessed significant improvements, affirming its effectiveness for acne-prone skin.
Designed with safety in mind, Acropass Trouble Cure is formulated without chemical additives, making it suitable for sensitive skin.
Each package includes sterilized patches and alcohol swabs, ensuring a convenient and hygienic application.
As RAPHAS continues to extend its global footprint, Acropass Trouble Cure is now a staple in the American skincare market, available at 'T.J.Maxx' stores across North America. The brand's presence in Singapore's 'Guardian' drugstores and expansion into China's Qingdao Kingking Group distribution channels further exemplify RAPHAS's commitment to meeting the growing demands for dermatocosmetic solutions worldwide.
"Acropass Trouble Cure is already a trusted name in skincare, backed by our cutting-edge microneedle technology," says Hyunwoo Park, Head of the Cosmetics Division at RAPHAS. "We are proud to deliver this product to consumers globally, harnessing the power of our innovation for visible skin improvements."
Next month, RAPHAS is excited to expand its skincare line with the launch of the TGI Patch in the U.S., a new addition specifically designed for acne-prone skin, leveraging our proprietary microneedle technology.
