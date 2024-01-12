Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,791 in the last 365 days.

RAPHAS's Acropass Trouble Cure Continues to Transform Skincare Regimens

ACROPASS logo

ACROPASS logo

Trouble Cure_Acropass

Acropass Trouble Cure Microcone Patch

Acropass Trouble Cure Microcone Spot Patch

Acropass Trouble Cure Microcone Patch

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAPHAS's flagship product, Acropass Trouble Cure, is revolutionizing the treatment of skin troubles with its advanced microneedle technology, patented globally. This innovative patch system delivers a potent combination of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and oligopeptide-76 deep into the skin using microneedles as fine as one-third the thickness of a hair strand.

Proven by rigorous clinical trials at the Korean Dermatological Science Institute, Acropass Trouble Cure has shown a 64.4% improvement in trouble severity and a 59.8% reduction in sebum production. 90% of the trial participants witnessed significant improvements, affirming its effectiveness for acne-prone skin.

Designed with safety in mind, Acropass Trouble Cure is formulated without chemical additives, making it suitable for sensitive skin.
Each package includes sterilized patches and alcohol swabs, ensuring a convenient and hygienic application.

As RAPHAS continues to extend its global footprint, Acropass Trouble Cure is now a staple in the American skincare market, available at 'T.J.Maxx' stores across North America. The brand's presence in Singapore's 'Guardian' drugstores and expansion into China's Qingdao Kingking Group distribution channels further exemplify RAPHAS's commitment to meeting the growing demands for dermatocosmetic solutions worldwide.

"Acropass Trouble Cure is already a trusted name in skincare, backed by our cutting-edge microneedle technology," says Hyunwoo Park, Head of the Cosmetics Division at RAPHAS. "We are proud to deliver this product to consumers globally, harnessing the power of our innovation for visible skin improvements."

Next month, RAPHAS is excited to expand its skincare line with the launch of the TGI Patch in the U.S., a new addition specifically designed for acne-prone skin, leveraging our proprietary microneedle technology.

Acropass, TGI Patch
Raphas
email us here

You just read:

RAPHAS's Acropass Trouble Cure Continues to Transform Skincare Regimens

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more