Navy Exchange Service Command’s Second Micro Market@Sea is Underway

“Our Micro Market offers convenience and accessibility to the men and women aboard this ship with the goal to drive up morale and mission readiness,” said Scott Gray, Vice President, NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program. “This new operation provides our Sailors with access to over 200 food, beverage and toiletry items. The functional ability for this store is to remain open 24 hours a day/seven days a week, giving the crew increased opportunity to grab a bite to eat or even a boost of vitamin C in between odd hours and duty.”

The 600 square foot Micro Market@Sea operation utilizes a self-checkout register. To checkout, Sailors insert their CAC cards, scan the items for purchase and pay with their Navy Cash Card. Like a ship’s store, profits generated from sales will to back to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to support its MWR program.

NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program launched the first Micro Market@Sea concept onboard the USS San Antonio (LPD 19) in November 2020. Worldwide, there are currently 77 NEX Micro Market ashore operations, located in Navy hospitals, aircraft hangars, office spaces and shipyards.