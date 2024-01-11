MPD Arrests Man for Armed Robbery

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District have arrested a man who robbed another for a Canada Goose coat.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 11:26 a.m., the victim parked in the 4700 block of Foote Street, Northeast, and was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the victim’s Canada Goose coat. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the area.

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 19-year-old Deon Buckner, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery. A handgun was recovered at the time of his arrest.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24000800