Two Arrested, Charged in Fatal Shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two men on numerous charges including First Degree Murder.

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, on January 8th, agents began investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours in the 300 block of Presley Road in Lexington. The deceased individual has been identified as Matthew D. Jones (DOB: 6/7/02) of Reagan. As a result of evidence gathered during the investigation, authorities determined that Lee A. Weatherford of Jackson and D’Angelo D. Hart of Lexington were responsible for Jones’ death and secured a search warrant for a home in the 800 block of Reed Road in Lexington in an attempt to locate them.

Tuesday evening, with the assistance of the SWAT teams from the Jackson Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed, and one other individual was taken into custody by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Wednesday morning, agents worked alongside the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate Weatherford and Hart at a home in the 100 block of Eldad Road in Trenton. After an hours-long standoff, both individuals were taken into custody.

Weatherford (DOB: 11/27/01) and Hart (DOB: 11/28/95) were each booked into the Henderson County Jail on charges of First Degree Murder, Felony First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Theft, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Theft of Property ($2,500-10,000). Each is being held without bond.

Throughout the three days of exhaustive work, TBI was assisted by additional agencies including the Lexington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.