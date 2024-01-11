Last chance to hunt deer until fall
Iowa’s final deer seasons are now open - the Population Management January Antlerless Season and the Excess Tag January Antlerless Season. Both seasons run from Jan. 11-21, but there are differences between the two.
Population Management January Antlerless Season
- Season is Jan. 11-21
- Counties open are Allamakee, Appanoose, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Wayne and Winneshiek.
- Hunters may use bows, muzzleloaders, handguns, shotguns, crossbows, or rifles .223 caliber to .500 caliber as a method of take.
Excess Tag January Antlerless Season
- Season is Jan. 11-21
- Counties open are Adair, Adams, Allamakee, Appanoose, Clarke, Clayton, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Fayette, Jefferson, Lee, Lucas, Madison, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Van Buren, Wapello, Wayne and Winneshiek.
- Due to the compressed timeline, license sales will only be available over the counter, not online, until the quota is filled.
- Hunters participating in the excess tag January antlerless season may only use rifles from .223 caliber to .500 caliber as a method of take.