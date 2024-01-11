Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,873 in the last 365 days.

Last chance to hunt deer until fall

Iowa’s final deer seasons are now open - the Population Management January Antlerless Season and the Excess Tag January Antlerless Season. Both seasons run from Jan. 11-21, but there are differences between the two.

Population Management January Antlerless Season

  • Season is Jan. 11-21
  • Counties open are Allamakee, Appanoose, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Wayne and Winneshiek.
  • Hunters may use bows, muzzleloaders, handguns, shotguns, crossbows, or rifles .223 caliber to .500 caliber as a method of take.

Excess Tag January Antlerless Season

  • Season is Jan. 11-21
  • Counties open are Adair, Adams, Allamakee, Appanoose, Clarke, Clayton, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Fayette, Jefferson, Lee, Lucas, Madison, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Van Buren, Wapello, Wayne and Winneshiek.
  • Due to the compressed timeline, license sales will only be available over the counter, not online, until the quota is filled.
  • Hunters participating in the excess tag January antlerless season may only use rifles from .223 caliber to .500 caliber as a method of take.

You just read:

Last chance to hunt deer until fall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more