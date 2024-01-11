Last chance to hunt deer until fall

Iowa’s final deer seasons are now open - the Population Management January Antlerless Season and the Excess Tag January Antlerless Season. Both seasons run from Jan. 11-21, but there are differences between the two.

Population Management January Antlerless Season

Season is Jan. 11-21

Counties open are Allamakee, Appanoose, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Wayne and Winneshiek.

Hunters may use bows, muzzleloaders, handguns, shotguns, crossbows, or rifles .223 caliber to .500 caliber as a method of take.

Excess Tag January Antlerless Season