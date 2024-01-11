Statement from Mayor Bowser on Councilmember Pinto’s Secure DC Legislation

(Washington, DC) – Today, Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, introduced her omnibus legislation, Secure DC. Secure DC includes provisions from the Mayor’s Safer Stronger Amendment Act of 2023 as well as the Addressing Crime Trends Now Act (ACT Now) of 2023. In response to the Councilmember’s legislation, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:

“We know that driving down crime requires us to send a clear message that if you make our city less safe, if you bring violence to our community, you will be held accountable. I appreciate Councilmember Pinto’s leadership and partnership on this legislation that includes most of our Safer, Stronger 2.0 legislation and our ACT Now legislation. Passing it will support a system that prioritizes safety and accountability. In 2023, we saw pieces of this legislation move our city in the right direction. Now we can make those provisions permanent and focus on strategies and policies that will continue to make our city safer. I look forward to signing this bill into law and urge the Council to move with urgency to unanimously pass this legislation.”

