On January 11, Attorney General Paxton acknowledged Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Leadership from the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) delivered remarks from the Texas Capitol building alongside other officials and community partners from the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force and Coordinating Council.

“My office has worked tirelessly to bring human traffickers to justice. Through our collaboration with law enforcement partners and community organizations fighting to end this form of modern-day slavery, we have made Texas a safer place,” said Attorney General Paxton. “As the head of the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force, I am proud of our accomplishments putting criminals behind bars and bringing peace to victims. I want to thank the talented and dedicated workforce on our Criminal Justice teams under the leadership of Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice Josh Reno.”

Associate Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice Amber Platt, Director of Law Enforcement Brent Dupre, Human Trafficking Division Chief Amy Meredith, and Assistant Attorney General of the Human Trafficking Division Brody Burks highlighted the agency’s anti-human trafficking initiatives in Texas and the ongoing efforts to bring criminal enterprises to justice. Other presenters included State Representative Senfronia Thompson, Director of the Governor’s Trafficking and Sexual Violence Prevention Programs Hillary England, and president of Allies Against Slavery John Nehme.

Texas became the first state to make human trafficking an offense in 2003 and has set a nationwide example for combatting trafficking over more than two decades. The OAG aggressively prosecutes traffickers and conducts trainings across the state to raise awareness of the issue.

To learn more about the OAG’s anti-human trafficking initiatives, click here.