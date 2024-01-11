DNR enforcement actions, published 1/11/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Muscatine County

Magnum Custom Hauling, LLC and Deal Keasling

Ensure that all future handling, transferring, and land application of manure is done in accordance with law and does not cause water quality violations; ensure that all employees and Mr. Keasling are properly certified prior to handling, transferring, and applying manure; and pay a $4,975 administrative penalty.

Scott County

Walcott MHPS LLC, Boavida Homes, LLC, dba BoaVida Communities and Boa Vida Mobil Home Parks

Submit a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit application within 30 days; and pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Warren County

City of Indianola

Comply with all conditions of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Delaware County

Jody Rolfes

Comply with open burning regulations and waste tire storage requirements at all times in the future; cease the burning of tires and all other regulated combustible material; and pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.

O’Brien County

PMI Porkin LLC

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Kossuth County

Mississippi Valley Meat Inc.

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Winnebago County

Mike Wenger dba Wenger Pork LLC

Pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.