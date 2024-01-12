Family First Names Ravi Bala as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Ravi Bala, Chief Product and Technology Officer Family First

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family First, the leading provider of caregiving solutions for employers and insurers, announced the company has named technology industry veteran Ravi Bala to the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer. In this position, Bala will be responsible for scaling the company’s technology-enabled platforms to support Family First’s team of Care Experts and deliver world-class experiences for caregivers, health plans and employers.

“Joining the Family First team represents a rare opportunity to connect my personal caregiving journey with my experiences successfully leading product and technology development initiatives. We’ll use the most innovative technologies and processes to help solve the caregiving crisis. At this stage of my career, nothing could be more meaningful,” said Bala.

Bala’s experiences range from working with fintech startups and mid-size Silicon Valley-based companies like Intuit, to leading large product and technology divisions of insurance and benefits giants such as Prudential Financial and MetLife. His reputation reflects an enormously successful track record delivering customer-centric, innovative platforms and solutions to enable business and digital transformation, both in the United States and globally.

"We are thrilled to have Ravi Bala join our team as our new Chief Product and Technology Officer," said Sara MacDonald, COO of Family First. "His wealth of experience and proven track record in product development and technology will be invaluable as we scale our products and platform to meet the rapidly growing market need for caregiving solutions.”

About Family First: Family First is an unstoppable force for families. We champion caregiving heroes by providing personalized, holistic solutions that uncover and solve every caregiving challenge. Our high-touch, high-tech solution combines 30 years of experience, a multi-disciplinary team of licensed Care Experts, and leading technology and data analytics. Family First ensures that families have the caregiving solutions they need so their loved ones are on the right path. Learn more at Family-First.com.