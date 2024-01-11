Skyland USA (rooflite) Welcomes New Hire Alan Rayfield

Skyland USA today announced that Alan Rayfield has joined the company as a Technical Sales Representative.

Alan joins Skyland with an impressive background in commercial landscaping, bringing his expertise and passion to our sales department. With 16 years of experience in a variety of roles, including field work and management, Alan is poised to make significant contributions to our company.

In his role as Technical Sales Representative, Alan will handle critical tasks for the company. He will work with green roof customers through the various stages of the sales process, including green roof planning, rooflite soil selection, and logistics coordination for soil delivery at job sites. He will be a first point of contact for incoming sales requests, provide sales quotes, answer product questions, and coordinate with customers and stakeholders throughout the sales process.

According to Joe DiNorscia, President of Skyland USA, Alan is a welcome addition to the sales team. “We are so excited to have Alan on board at Skyland. His extensive background in commercial landscaping is a big asset for us as a green roof soil company because he understands what’s necessary to bring large, complex landscaping and green roof projects to life. That background combined with his people, technical, and management skills will be a huge help as we look toward a busy and productive 2024.”

For Alan, the opportunity at Skyland USA is exciting because green roofs are still a young industry with a growing market across the country. “For me, green roofs are exciting because it’s related to my experience in commercial landscaping, but it’s also something totally different,” said Alan. “I’m so happy to be able to work at a company that’s doing something great for the environment and making grey spaces green. I also love working with people, and I’m looking forward to building relationships with green roof installers and landscape architects.”

Alan attended the University of Delaware and graduated with a degree in landscaping and horticulture.

With the addition of Alan as Technical Sales Representative, Skyland USA is well-positioned to continue to grow its thriving green roof soil business, by continuing to provide top-notch sales and service for green roof professionals all over the country.