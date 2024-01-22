Technology platform Grip launches fulfillment services after delivering $1 billion of eCommerce goods in first year
Grip, the leader provider of dynamic shipping technology, is today launching fulfillment services, building on their game-changing platform.
Most brands still ship their products the same way they have for decades: by handing their products to a carrier and hoping for the best. There’s a better way.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grip, the leader provider of dynamic cold chain technology for the perishable DTC industry, is today launching fulfillment services, leveraging Grip’s advanced modeling to provide eCommerce brands with an all-in-one turnkey shipping solution customized to their unique needs.
Since launching its technology platform a year ago, Grip has ensured the safe and on-time delivery of more than $1 billion worth of eCommerce goods while saving brands up to 30% in shipping costs and reducing shipping failure rates by 25%.
Grip provides eCommerce brands with world-class technology which uses advanced modeling and millions of data points to automatically determine in real time the best carriers, shipping facilities, refrigerant amount, and box size for every single package based on dynamic network conditions including temperatures, carrier performance, and major weather events.
With the launch of fulfillment centers in Texas, Florida, New Jersey and California, Grip will now leverage its leading technology to also provide a highly-efficient, multi-node fulfillment network based on customized shipping information such as a brand’s core customer locations.
Grip was founded by former ButcherBox executives Juan Meisel and Jimmy Cooper who helped scale the meat delivery subscription from $0 to $600 million revenue by overcoming the company’s logistics and data challenges before realizing other frozen and refrigerated eCommerce brands needed dynamic shipping software to help address inefficiencies and wastage.
“Most brands still ship their products the same way they have for decades: by handing their products to a carrier and hoping for the best. There’s a better way. Perishable DTC brands need a logistics partner who can provide them with a world-class dynamic shipping solution that allows them to better serve their customers and increase margins,” said Juan Meisel, CEO and co-founder of Grip.
“The launch of fulfillment services means Grip can provide our clients with an all-in-one logistics solution to help them unlock growth and focus on what they do best: creating incredible products.”
Since launching its technology platform one year ago, Grip has experienced 500% growth and is relied on by some of America’s best known DTC brands.
“Grip is creating a new standard in shipping by providing businesses with a logistics partner that is built for a modern, chaotic world and has proven to save them time, money, and stress,” said Pomp Investments founder Anthony Pompliano. “I am confident that Grip’s unique blend of technology and services in this space will position them as a leader in the dynamic e-commerce and logistics landscape."
About Grip Shipping, Inc.
Grip is the leading provider of dynamic cold chain technology that enables DTC companies to master their fulfillment and logistics within a single platform. Leading frozen and refrigerated eCommerce brands use Grip to reduce their shipping costs and improve failure rates. Grip is headquartered in Miami’s tech hub and backed by investors including Soma Capital, Western Technology Investment and top industry players with 100+ years of industry experience. Follow Grip on LinkedIn or visit www.gripshipping.com.
