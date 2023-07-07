Hawai’i Leads the Way with Landmark Zero-Emissions Transportation Legislation
Hawaii continues to demonstrate its leadership by showing the rest of the world that a future without fossil fuels is possible.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawai’i has become the first state in the United States to enact comprehensive legislation aimed at achieving zero-emissions transportation goals, providing a crucial roadmap for economies to adopt a fossil-fuel-free future, the leading cause of global warming.
— Henk Rogers, Founder of Blue Planet Alliance
The groundbreaking bill was signed by Hawai’i Governor Josh Green on Wednesday and makes Hawai’i the first state to establish a long-term commitment to zero-emissions for land, sea, and air transportation. The bill further builds on the state’s commitment to achieving 100% reliance on renewable energy sources.
“This is a significant moment, where the Administration, the Legislature, our partners in the private sector, and so many other places can come together and chart out a cleaner, greener, cheaper future,” said bill sponsor State Sen. Chris Lee (D).
“The bill before us sets out a future that will move toward full electrification for ground transportation, sustainable aviation, and much more, which will lower costs for consumers, make it easier for people to get around. We’re charting that future that gets us cheaper transportation, cleaner transportation, and creates local jobs, and builds a more sustainable ecosystem here in Hawaii — that is a win-win for everybody.”
In 2015, Hawai’i became the first U.S. state to legislatively mandate a transition to 100% renewable energy by 2045. Since then, more than 20 U.S. states and territories have followed suit, as have two United Nations Member States. Today, Hawaiʻi has already hit its 2030 goal of 40% renewable energy.
That legislation was largely the result of the groundwork done by the Blue Planet Foundation, a Hawai’i-based 501c3 organization founded by Tetris Company President and climate change visionary Henk Rogers. Their influential advocacy, mobilization of key stakeholders, and ability to convene diverse groups have been instrumental in shaping Hawai’i's clean-energy future.
“Decarbonizing the transportation sector is our next big hurdle,” said Melissa Miyashiro, Executive Director, Blue Planet Foundation. “We look forward to working alongside communities, businesses, and government agencies to achieve these ambitious goals. And we must. Reducing transportation emissions at the pace and scale needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change will take unprecedented action, new levels of collaboration, and enhanced attention towards implementation.”
Inspired by their success, Rogers established Blue Planet Alliance in 2020, a global initiative aimed at replicating Hawai’i's accomplishments and assisting jurisdictions worldwide in breaking free from fossil fuel dependency. Within a remarkably short span of three years, the Alliance has already secured climate agreements with the Kingdom of Tonga, Government of Tuvalu, and the U.S. Territory of Guam. Today, the Alliance is working closely with over 20+ jurisdictions to help each government set a similar goal of a 100% renewable energy future.
“Hawaii continues to demonstrate its leadership by showing the rest of the world that a future without fossil fuels is possible,” said Blue Planet Alliance’s Rogers. “Every country and territory must continue working together to pass legislation that safeguards the future of the planet for our children for generations to come. We must be determined to face this important challenge.”
The newly enacted legislation in Hawai’i establishes robust long-term objectives for zero-emissions transportation within the state and beyond, thereby advancing efforts to significantly reduce and ultimately eliminate transportation-related emissions, which accounts for more than 60% of the state’s energy use. Furthermore, it establishes the clean ground transportation working group and the inter-island and clean transportation working group, further emphasizing the comprehensive approach taken to address this critical issue.
Hawai’i's achievement serves as a shining example for all nations to emulate. While transitioning away from carbon-based fuels may seem daunting, Hawai’i demonstrates that it is possible. Blue Planet Alliance stands ready to partner with countries and territories around the world, showcasing a clear path toward renewable-energy adoption.
About Blue Planet Alliance
Blue Planet Alliance is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2020 by visionary entrepreneur and leading climate change advocate Henk Rogers. The mission of Blue Planet Alliance is to get islands and countries around the world to legislatively mandate a commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2045. It is also working with governments, businesses, and individuals to help grow a global movement aimed at reducing the negative impact on the planet.
