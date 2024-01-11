COURTLEIGH HOTEL & SUITES COMPLETES US$2 MILLION RENOVATION AND RE-BRANDING

Exterior of the newly-renovated Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, Jamaica Lobby of the newly-renovated Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, Jamaica King Bed at the fully-renovated Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, Jamaica

Floor-to-ceiling enhancements implemented over 12-month period extend property-wide

We’ve raised the bar to provide a more elegant atmosphere with all the modern conveniences, while also maximizing guest comfort and convenience.” — Kate Hendrickson, General Manager

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites announced today the completion of a comprehensive renovation and re-branding program valued in excess of US$2 million. Implemented over a period of 12 months beginning in December 2022, the renovation extends property-wide, with upgrades and enhancements made to each of the hotel’s 127 guest rooms and suites, the lobby area, pool/pool bar, garden terrace, and the award-winning Alexander’s Restaurant and Mingles Pub & Lounger.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales, commented on the upgrades, saying: “Our latest and most comprehensive renovation updates and improves upon every aspect of the guest experience at The Courtleigh. We’ve built upon our strong foundation for delivering personalized and proudly Jamaican hospitality to better meet the needs of today’s most discerning business and leisure travelers.”

The new Courtleigh Hotel and Suites exudes a heightened sense of contemporary elegance, while also remaining true, in style and character, to its distinctly Jamaican roots. The re-imagination of the hotel was led by Mrs. Jacqueline Hendrickson, wife of Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group.

“Mrs. Hendrickson’s sublime sense of style and interior design has paid huge dividends in re-making other notable Courtleigh Hospitality Group properties in recent years.” noted Mrs. Madden-Greig. “Her latest triumph with The Courtleigh Hotel is sure to yield similar raves and great results.”

Celebrated Jamaican interior designer, Angelie Martin-Spencer, also contributed to the project. Several of her wallpaper installations enliven the lobby reception experience, as well as hallways, sub-lobbies, and other common areas throughout the hotel.

In concert with floor-to-ceiling enhancements made throughout The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, the property also adopted a new logo and attendant brand identity elements. The new tagline – Unique, Personalized, Inviting – connotes the hotels revitalized atmosphere and guest experience.

“In developing our new brand, we set out to complement the spirit of the renovation itself,” noted Mrs. Madden-Greig. “In look and feel, the new Courtleigh Hotel and Suites brand reflects the ‘modern elegance meets traditional Jamaican hospitality’ aesthetic espoused by the hotel and our dedicated staff.”

The new brand and physical changes to The Courtleigh are further complemented by a series of new, or reinstated services and amenities to further ensure customer satisfaction. In-room enhancements include smart TV’s, a new pillow menu, and the addition of authentic Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee. As well, a new PBX phone system allows guests to make complimentary calls to international numbers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere in Europe. The hotel also re-introduced its “Borrows Programme,” offering guests who may have forgotten to pack crucial items, the opportunity to borrow them from the hotel during their stay. Items available on loan include curling irons, phone chargers, yoga mats, and more.

“We’ve raised the bar to provide a more elegant atmosphere with all the modern conveniences, while also maximizing guest comfort and convenience,” noted Kate Hendrickson, General Manager. “As before, our guests will feel more like they are staying in a stylish home than a typical hotel room. Only now, that stylish home will be more elegant and refined.”

Located in the heart of New Kingston, the elegant 127-room Courtleigh Hotel and Suites (www.courtleigh.com) caters to both business and leisure travelers alike. The property is noted for offering all of the modern comforts and amenities of much larger properties, with the added plus of warm, personalized service and hospitality. The combination creates a uniquely intimate and relaxing guest experience more in the tradition of Jamaica’s classic guesthouses and romantic inns than a typical city hotel.

In addition to its exceptional value, guests of the Courtleigh Hotel also benefit from the property’s ideal location, mere minutes from such top Kingston attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park. The capital city’s financial district, foreign embassies, government offices, sporting venues, and fine restaurants are also all within close and convenient proximity to the hotel.

For reservations and more information, contact The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites via email at sales@courtleigh.com, or call, toll-free, Tel: 833-YES-4CHG (833-937-4244).

