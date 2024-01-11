Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (January 11 - 17, 2023)

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to remove the old bridge over Candies Creek and install new storm drainage. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 4.5 to LM 4.7: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-308 at Infinity Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 12/11/23 through 01/12/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-599]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 29: During this reporting period, the contractor will be removing curb ramps in Bradley county along Inman Street from the intersection with Wildwood Avenue. Pedestrian detour routes will be posted for any closed sidewalks. Shoulder and street parking closures are possible in this area as work to upgrade the curb ramps gets underway.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Cleveland/CNX361]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 concrete repair from east of the I-124 (US-27) ramps (MM 179.0) to east of Long Street (MM 178.8): On Monday thru Wednesday night from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be nightly lane closures on I24 and the I24 WB off ramp to US27 NB. During these closures, there is the possibility that ramps might be temporarily closed. During the weekdays from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be 1 lane closed on I24 EB and WB. Also, during this time, US27 SB Traffic onto I24 EB ramp traffic will be detoured onto the Broad St. ramp. The traffic will use the new Frontage Road and get back onto I24 EB at the Market St. on-ramp to I24 EB. Traffic should expect possible long delays during this time and to find alternate routes around this area. RESTRICTIONS: For this upcoming weekend closure traffic will be down to 1 lane that will be about 11ft wide.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNX186]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Ramps have been modified or closed, and interstate traffic on both routes has been reduced to three lanes and moved toward the median to provide room for construction of new lanes, installation of drainage structures, retaining walls and bridges. Contract crews are working nightly so please stay alert for changing traffic conditions as construction vehicles enter and leave the roadway. To perform some of this work, rolling roadblocks may also be used in addition to lane closures to separate vehicles from construction activities. Multiple uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on clearing vegetation, street lighting, setting portable concrete barrier walls and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 7 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (DODDS AVE.) Utility Work westbound from LM 11.28 to LM 10.25: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Dodds Avenue) between McCallie Avenue and East 19th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, flaggers, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/04/24 through 01/17/24 from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm, weather permitting. [2019-507]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 9.7 to LM 9.875: Center lane closure on SR-2 (E. 23rd Street) between S. Lyerly Street and 4th Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, flaggers, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/08/24 through 01/17/24 from 9 am - 2 pm, weather permitting. [2019-507]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 (MAHAN GAP RD.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 17 to LM 18: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-312 (Mahan Gap Road) between Ooltewah Georgetown Road and Owl Hollow Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/07/23 through 03/07/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-497]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: Starting on Wednesday night from 8 PM-6 AM, the contractor on this project will have temporary lane closures on I-75 in the Northbound direction from MM 4 to MM 7. The contractor will be shifting traffic to the outside on the northbound lanes weather permitting.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 01/11/24, 01/12/24, 01/15/24, 01/16/24 and 01/17/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment, possible guardrail installation, and curb and gutter operations.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13 to LM 14: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Congress Pkwy) between Velma Road and Layman Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/08/24 through 05/07/24 from 7 am - 5 pm. [2023-412]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 15 to LM 9: Intermittent lane closures on SR-58 between Burkett Chapel Road and Blank Road/Sneed Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/24/23 through 01/12/24 from 8 am - 5 pm. [2022-366]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.57: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-60 at Homer Hollow Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/16/24 from 8 am - 5 pm. [PIN 131703.00]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing paving operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX073]