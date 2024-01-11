Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Roclanda, latanoprost / netarsudil, Date of authorisation: 07/01/2021, Revision: 5, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Roclanda (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are conjunctival hyperaemia (red eye), pain at the site where the medicine was applied and cornea verticillata (deposits in the cornea, the transparent layer in front of the eye that covers the pupil and iris).

Other common side effects (which may affect up to 1 in 10 people) are eye pruritus (itching of the eye), erythema (reddening) and discomfort in the eye, increased lacrimation (watery eyes), and conjunctival haemorrhage (bleeding in the surface layer of the eye).

For the full list of side effects and restrictions of Roclanda, see the package leaflet.

