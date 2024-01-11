Submit Release
For Immediate Release: 
January 11, 2024 

Contacts: 
Nadia Marji, CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs 
nadia.marji@ks.gov 

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager 
Jessica.ward@ks.gov 

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet on January 25 

SHAWNEE – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold their first public meeting of 2024 on Thursday, January 25 at The Meeting Room on Main Street, 16 Main Street, in Sabetha. The hybrid meeting will be held on Zoom and in-person beginning at noon and conclude once all agenda items are covered. While all are welcome to attend, interested parties need not be present to participate; Instructions for participating via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming can be accessed HERE by clicking “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.” 

During the January 25, 2024, public meeting, Commissioners will

  • Allot time for general public comment on non-agenda items 
  • Receive an agency and state fiscal status update 
  • Receive a 2024 Legislative Update 

Commissioners will then hear general discussion updates on

  • 2024 Commissioner Big Game Permit Program, to include the live drawing 
  • Webless Migratory Bird Regulations 
  • Waterfowl Regulations 
  • Public Land Regulations 

Commissioners will conclude the public meeting with discussions on Workshop items (items that may be voted on at a future date) including

  • K.A.R. 115-25-7 Antelope 25-Series Regulations 
  • K.A.R. 115-25-8 Elk 25-Series Regulations 
  • K.A.R. 115-25-9a Military Deer Seasons 
  • K.A.R 115-4-11 Deer Permanent Regulations 
  • New Carcass Movement Regulation 
  • New Public Lands Regulation 

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702. 

The next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday March 28, 2024, at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library in Topeka.  

### 

