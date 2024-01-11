Royalton Barracks / Retail Theft / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000152
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2024 at 1719 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown Female
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Dollar General Store
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/10/2024 at approximately 1719 hours, Vermont State Troopers were dispatched to a retail theft complaint at a Dollar General in the town of Randolph, in the County of Orange. Store employees advised that a female with blonde streaks in her hair, a black jacket, a red scarf, and black leggings loaded several items into a shopping cart and then left without paying for them. She was observed leaving in a dark blue Jeep Liberty. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.