Aggressive Progress for Lithium & Nickel Exploration Company Supporting the Emerging EV Industry. (Stock Symbol: EVKRF)

Electric Dreams: Grid Battery Metals Inc.'s Visionary Moves in 2024 and Beyond

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVKRF)

Canada & the US have committed to supporting the mining industry for these key battery metals and recent legislation like the US Inflation Reduction Act confirms both financial and functional support” — Tim Fernback, EVKRF President & CEO

COQUITLAM, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aggressive Progress and Plans Moving Forward for Lithium & Nickel Exploration Company Supporting the Emerging EV Industry, Funded for 2024 with Upcoming Stock Spin-Off Dividend: Grid Battery Metals Inc. (Stock Symbol: EVKRF For more information on $EVKRF visit: www.gridbatterymetals.com or https://tinyurl.com/3sh5z37x $EVKRF Amazing PowerPoint Presentation: https://tinyurl.com/44cuummd  Engaged in Exploration for High-Value Battery Metals Needed for the Multi-Billion Dollar Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market. Leadership with Extensive Experience in Mineral Exploration and Development, Raising Capital, and Building Successful Businesses. Fully Funded for the 2024 Mineral Exploration Seasons. Soil Sample Results With Very Encouraging Average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm. Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia with National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Filed. Plan to List Subsidiary on Canadian Securities Exchange with Spin-Out to EVKRF Shareholders. Recently Profiled by Respected Resource World Magazine Inc.Grid Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF) (FRA: NMK2) is a Canadian-based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. EVKRF maintains a focus on exploration for high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.Like the next-generation battery metals industry, EVKRF is committed to lowering its carbon footprint by working remotely or at a shared office environment. EVKRF has low overhead in sharp contrast to yesterday’s less effective corporate models which contributes to retaining and enhancing shareholder value. EVKRF also has a lean share structure with about 188 million shares outstanding and a public float of only about 72 million shares.A key component in the production of EVs is the exploration, mining, and refining of key battery metals like Lithium and Nickel. Both Canada and the US have committed to supporting the mining industry for these key battery metals and recent legislation like the US Inflation Reduction Act confirms both financial and functional support to the mining industry as part of an overall long-term strategy for clean technology and progressive solutions to climate change.EV car production has reached a new milestone. There are now over 41 million electric vehicles on the road globally, thanks in part to incentives found in the Inflation Reduction Act.EVKRF has assembled a corporate team and group of advisors that represent extensive experience in mineral exploration and development, raising capital, and building successful businesses.EVKRF has completed two financings in 2023 and currently has a cash balance of approximately CAD$5 million in its treasury and, in addition to this, over CAD$4.8 million in marketable securities on its balance sheet. EVKRF was fortunate to have disposed of some of its non-core nickel assets earlier in the year to yield this very positive situation. As a result of these efforts, EVKRF is fully funded for the 2023 and 2024 mineral exploration seasons.Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British ColumbiaOn January 10th EVKRF announced that the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Nickel Project, dated December 4, 2023, in the Takla Lake Area, BC, and prepared by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo. has been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and can be obtained on the Company's website at gridbatterymetals.com/nickel-project. As a recap, the third phase of the EVKRF BC Nickel exploration program was completed in 2023 and included a detailed sampling, trenching, and initial drilling program.The proposed EVKRF exploration budget of approximately CAD$200,000 follows a recommendation contained within the Technical Report. Within this exploration plan, funds have been allocated for exploration work that includes fieldwork on all three claim blocks targeting historic results, vectoring towards elevated DTR Ni, and sampling and mapping of untested magnetic anomalies.EVKRF wholly-owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. will carry out the proposed fourth phase exploration plans in 2024. This exploration program will take place following the EVKRF proposed subsidiary Spin-out plan originally announced on September 28, 2023. As part of the proposed Spin-out plan, current EVKRF shareholders will receive a common share dividend in AC/DC shares representing a proportionate value in this new public company. This overall transaction is proposed to give shareholders a bonus - a share in another public company for no additional cost. In order to fund its operations going forward, AC/DC also plans to complete private placement financing as part of the overall transaction.This exploration contract work has been awarded to Hardline Exploration Corp., an experienced contract mineral exploration company. Hardline, is headquartered in Smithers, BC. Founded in 2014.About the EVKRF Nickel Project and Exploration Region in British ColumbiaThe Nickel Project consists of five non-contiguous mineral claim blocks in three Groups ("Hard Nickel Centre", "Hard Nickel 3" and "Hard Nickel South"). The exploration stage project is in the Takla Lake area of central British Columbia, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project.The Decar Nickel Project is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit within the Permian to Triassic age Cache Creek Complex.All the EVKRF claim groups of the project are partially underlain by variably serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit. Metallic mineralization discovered to date on the project includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium, and some of the nickel mineralization occurs as the nickel-iron alloy awaruite, and as sulphide minerals including heazlewoodite, bravoite, and siegenite.The principal target of the project is nickel occurring as awaruite, but at the exploration stage, all other styles of mineralization should be considered.Systematic, ground-based exploration by EVKRF work began within the area of the claims now covered by the Nickel Project under the direction of Ms. Ursula Mowat, P.Geo. in 1987, continuing intermittently until 2012. This work established the presence of elevated nickel, cobalt, and chromium values in rocks, soils, and stream sediments.The area of the claim groups of the project were included in Geoscience BC's QUEST and QUEST-West projects, including multiparameter regional geophysical surveys, and regional stream sediment reanalyzes and data compilations between 2008 and 2009.R. Britten's technical paper "Regional Metallogeny and Genesis of a New Deposit Type - Disseminated Awaruite (Ni3Fe) Mineralization Hosted in the Cache Creek Terrane published in 2017 in Economic Geology should be utilized as an interim mineral deposit model or profile for the Nickel Project.The EVKRF Nickel Project is worthy of phased, systematic exploration programs designed and implemented to delineate areas with known or high probability metallic nickel mineralization and to discover new areas of similar mineralization.The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s (TSXV: FPX),(OTC: FPOCF) Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit. FPX Nickel Corp. has invested over CAD$25 million in developing the Decar Project and plans to issue a Prefeasibility Study this calendar year as announced on June 27, 2023, showing increased nickel recoveries on the project. FPX's Decar Nickel Project is widely recognized as the 7th largest nickel deposit in the world (Source: Mining.com, May 1, 2023).EVKRF Year-End UpdateOn December 20th EVKRF provided a year-end update for investors which included the following message from CEO Tim Fernback.2023 has been a banner year for EVKRF adding key Nevada lithium assets to its property portfolio, completing three separate equity financings to bolster the balance sheet, completing material exploration activities in both Nevada and British Columbia, and starting the process to spin out the EVKRF Canadian Nickel assets into a separate public company to be listed and financed on the TSX Venture Exchange. All big benefits to EKVRF shareholders, including a planned common share dividend in 2024 associated with the newly created spin-out public company.EVKRF currently has a cash balance of approximately CAD$5 million in its treasury and, in addition to this, over CAD$1.5 million in marketable securities on the balance sheet. If all EKVRF outstanding warrants and options are converted (they are all in the money) that would add another ~ CAD$3 million to our treasury. EVKRF is fully funded for the 2024 mineral exploration season.Nevada Lithium Exploration PropertiesRecently, EKVRF added two new and highly prospective lithium properties to its asset portfolio in Nevada, and in May 2023, Nevada was ranked again as the #1 Mining Jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute, a position it has held several times in the recent past.EVKRF added key Nevada lithium clay properties, the Texas Springs Property and the Volt Canyon Property to our existing Clayton Valley Lithium assets in Nevada. EVKRF added key Nevada lithium clay properties, the Texas Springs Property and the Volt Canyon Property to our existing Clayton Valley Lithium assets in Nevada. The EVKRF team completed the Phase 1 exploration of the Texas Springs Property in fall 2023 which included both a CSAMT geophysical survey and a detailed soil sampling on a 50 m X 100 m spacing. Results were impressive and on-trend with the results found at the Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) Nevada North Lithium Property that adjoins the Texas Spring Property to the north. Our Phase 1 results showed average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to an impressive 5,610 ppm Lithium.Resource World Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals (EVKRF)Resource World Magazine Inc., a respected industry news journal, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. EVKRF in a recent issue. The article and corporate profile can be found by accessing the following web link, Resource World Article. 