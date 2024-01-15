Communications Hardware Market Analysis 2024-2033: Dynamic Growth and Industry Trends

Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The communications hardware market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating sustained expansion. Starting at $713.21 billion in 2023, the communications hardware market is poised to reach $763.64 billion in 2024, demonstrating a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth momentum is expected to persist, projecting a market size of $1,055.08 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.4%.

Rapid Growth in Smart City Investments

The communications hardware market is set to benefit from the rapid surge in investments in smart city projects globally. Smart city technologies leverage information and communication technologies to efficiently manage urban services, utilizing IoT technology for seamless operations. APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V.'s €250 million investment in the "Smart City Infrastructure Fund" and the proliferation of over 1,000 smart city pilot projects, with approximately 500 in China alone, exemplify the widespread adoption of smart city initiatives.

Surging Demand for Seamless Communications

The increasing demand for seamless and effective communication is a pivotal driver propelling the growth of the communication hardware market. Clear and efficient exchange of information is crucial, driving the demand for routers, switches, modems, power line communication modems, and adapters. The rising demand is evident in the UK, where mobile connections increased by 3.8% in 2022, reaching 71.8 million. Anticipating further growth, it is projected that by 2025, 95% of the UK's population, around 65 million people, will possess smartphones.

Industry Dynamics and Market Leaders

Major players shaping the communications hardware market include Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and others. The industry's response to rising cybersecurity threats, particularly in the IT and communications sector, highlights the need for robust security measures.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats

The communications hardware industry is increasingly targeted by hackers, exposing security vulnerabilities. In 2021, the IT and communications sector was predicted to be the most targeted, with artificial intelligence autonomously stopping an average of 150,000 threats against the industry per week. Phishing campaigns posed significant challenges, with businesses receiving an average of 600 different campaigns each month in 2021.

Green Technologies for Sustainable Development

The surge in energy consumption, accounting for 2%-4% of total global carbon emissions, is driving the development of green technologies in the communications hardware industry. Efforts to reduce carbon emissions include the development of environment-friendly batteries, reliance on renewable energy sources, and intelligent power system management.

Focus on Advanced Gaming and Business Routers

Companies in the communications hardware market are strategically developing advanced gaming and business routers to gain a competitive edge. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.'s launch of the world's first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router and the tri-band Wi-Fi 7 business router exemplifies this trend. These routers cater to low-latency, high-speed connections for online gaming and robust security and network management features for professional environments.

Market Segmentation:

The communications hardware market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: General Communication Equipment, Broadcast Communications Equipment, Telecom Infrastructure Equipment

2) By Application: Military Use, Civil Use

3) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Internet Service Provider, Cable Operator, Personal User, Business and Government

Subsegments Covered: Alarm Systems And Equipment, Fire Detection Equipment, Smoke Detectors, Intercoms Systems And Equipment, Traffic Signals, Other General Communication Equipment, Pagers, Transmitting Antennas, GPS Equipment, Cellular Telephone, Other Broadcast Communications Equipment, Switching Equipment, Bridges, Gateways And Routers, Other Telecom Infrastructure Equipment

Regional Dynamics

Asia-Pacific led the communications hardware market in 2023, with Western Europe as the second-largest region. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on communications hardware market size, communications hardware market drivers and trends, communications hardware market major players, communications hardware market competitors' revenues, communications hardware market positioning, and communications hardware market growth across geographies.

