Global Industrial Batteries Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Batteries Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial batteries market size is predicted to reach $22.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the industrial batteries market is due to the rapid expansion of the telecommunication sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial batteries market share. Major players in the industrial batteries market include Exide Industries Ltd., C&D Technologies Inc., Enersys Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Northstar Battery Company LLC., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Industrial Batteries Market Segments

• By Type: Lithium-Ion Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Lead-Based Battery

• By Application: Telecom and Data Communication, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Energy, Equipment, Grid Storage, Other Applications

• By End User: Domestic, Industrial

• By Geography: The global industrial batteries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial batteries refer to electrochemical devices that convert higher-level active materials into an alternate state during discharge. Industrial batteries are heavy-duty and can work in harsh environments. They are available in various sizes and shapes as per industrial needs. Industrial batteries are used to provide power to equipment in various industries such as automation, construction machinery, robotics, and small transport vehicles that work on battery power. Industrial batteries convert chemical energy into electricity.

The main types of industrial batteries on the market are lithium-ion batteries, nickel-based batteries, and lead-based batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are used in electronics, small and large appliances, electric vehicles, and electrical energy storage systems. A lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery refers to an advanced battery technology that uses lithium ions as a key component of its electrochemistry. The different applications include telecom and data communication, uninterruptible power supply (ups), energy, equipment, grid storage, and others. The several end users include domestic and industrial.

