Gov. Pillen, Mayor Stothert Announce $124 Million in Grants for Airport Business Park & Multipurpose Community Center in North Omaha

LINCOLN, NE – This morning, Governor Jim Pillen and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced two major investments in North Omaha. The State has awarded $89.2 million to the Omaha Economic Development Corporation to create a business park near Eppley Airfield. The State has also awarded $35 million to the City of Omaha to construct a multipurpose community center at Levi Carter Park, which overlooks Carter Lake in east Omaha. They were joined in today’s announcement by Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) Director K.C. Belitz, Omaha Chamber of Commerce CEO Heath Mello, Omaha Economic Development Corporation President Michael Maroney and Burlington Capital Vice President George Achola.

“Omaha has developed into a dynamic hub of industry here in the Heartland, and today’s investments are going to accelerate its growth, especially in the North Omaha community,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “The amazing success of our state’s largest city is attracting entrepreneurs, professional talent, and young families to Nebraska. As people and businesses flock to Omaha, we’re investing in first-rate community amenities and industrial sites to continue the metro’s strong momentum.”

During his remarks, Gov. Pillen praised local civic, business, and economic development leaders for their spirit of partnership and strong collaboration with state agencies. He also expressed the State’s support of the City of Omaha’s plans to establish an Inland Port Authority near the airport to coordinate public and private investments.

Mayor Stothert likewise applauded the cooperative approach that has helped Omaha thrive.

“These are important investments in North Omaha," said Mayor Stothert. “Together with our state and local partners, we will provide impactful and long-term opportunities for employment, development, and youth services.”

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded the $89.2 million grant to Omaha Economic Development Corporation through the Airport Business Park Program to fund site preparation of shovel-ready land for the proposed business park. The two-part project will consist of a site west of Carter Lake with land primarily devoted to industrial use and a site north of Carter Lake—connected to Levi Carter Park—with a mix of commercial and industrial uses. The project’s proximity to Eppley Airfield will make it highly attractive to aviation-related businesses, warehouse/logistics companies, and manufacturers looking for greater supply chain efficiencies. The project also creates stimulus for the development of retail and housing in the vicinity of the business park to benefit current and future workers in the area.

DED awarded the $35 million grant to the City of Omaha through the Multipurpose Community Facilities Program. The City of Omaha will use the grant to construct a 90,000 square foot community facility that will serve all Omaha residents, particularly those in the northeast quadrant of the city. The facility will be owned by the City of Omaha and operated as a not-for-profit facility. The facility’s intended uses include:

Hosting after-school and out-of-school programming for youth. The facility will especially focus on youth sports to encourage pro-social behaviors and teach important life skills such as teamwork and cooperation.

Providing the public with access to computers and high-speed internet, especially for the purpose of searching for employment or to develop the requisite digital skills to become employed.

Enabling health monitoring. Patrons will be able to reserve rooms to conduct telemedicine appointments. The facility will also collaborate with local health providers to offer annual health screenings for youth who require physicals and desire to participate in youth sports.

The State’s investments in the Carter Lake area add to the tremendous activity taking place in North Omaha. The city’s vibrant economy has contributed to the rapid growth of both Douglas County and the State of Nebraska. On Dec. 7, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that Douglas County was the fastest-growing large county (population of 500,000+) in the United States from 2021 to 2022, with GDP growth of 9.5%. On Dec. 7, 2023, the BEA reported that Nebraska had the third-highest state GDP growth in the nation for the third quarter of 2023 at 7.5%.

The Nebraska Legislature authorized use of state funds for the Airport Business Park Program through LB 531 in 2023. The Multipurpose Community Facilities Program is an authorized use of federal funding from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which was designed to provide state governments with the resources needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects and to build a stronger economy during recovery. Gov. Pillen expressed his appreciation to the Legislature for its work in creating the respective funding programs, in particular, the efforts of senators Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney. He noted that additional announcements would be forthcoming relative to the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant (NSORG) awards.

To learn more about the Airport Business Park Program, visit DED’s website here. For more information about the Multipurpose Community Facilities Program click here.

