MPD Arrests Man for Chinatown Assault

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce the arrests of a man for a June 2023 Aggravated Assault.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 9:38 p.m., the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect in the 900 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The dispute escalated when the suspect assaulted the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, who was 17 years old at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 23097609