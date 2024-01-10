Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,142 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for Chinatown Assault

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce the arrests of a man for a June 2023 Aggravated Assault.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 9:38 p.m., the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect in the 900 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The dispute escalated when the suspect assaulted the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, who was 17 years old at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 23097609

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for Chinatown Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more