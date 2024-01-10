Tools for Proactive Support for Schools After a Suicide – Dr. Scott Poland – Part 1

This 2-part webinar series is led by Dr. Scott Poland, an internationally recognized expert on school crisis and youth suicide. This series is specifically geared towards equipping school mental health professionals with information and tools to help them navigate through the tough time following a suicide within their school community. Resources and demonstrations will be shared for working with students, staff, administrators, and families throughout the crisis.

Dr. Scott Poland’s Background and Experience:

Dr. Poland brings 40 years of experience working on suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention in school communities. Dr. Poland is a Nova Southeastern University (NSU) College of Psychology professor in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is the director of NSU’s Suicide and Violence Prevention Office. He has provided on-site assistance after suicides in numerous school districts across the nation. As a survivor of the suicide of his father, he is among those who never believed a suicide could happen in their own family. A licensed psychologist and an internationally recognized expert on youth suicide and school crisis, Poland has authored and co-authored six books on school crisis, and two more are in press. Poland is a Past President of the National Association of School Psychologists and a Past Director of the Prevention Division of the American Association of Suicidology. He has testified about the mental health needs of children before the U.S. Congress on four occasions. He has presented well-received suicide prevention training sessions to school personnel over 1000 times in every state and many foreign countries.

https://www.education.ne.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/School-Safety-Suicide-Prevention-Webinar-Series.pdf