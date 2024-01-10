Mayor Bowser to Launch Gallery Place/Chinatown Task Force and Highlight Progress Downtown
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 8 at 12:30 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will launch the new Gallery Place/Chinatown Task Force to focus on the future of the two-block District parcel encompassing Capital One Arena and Gallery Place.
The Task Force, chaired by Jodie McLean and Deborah Ratner Salzberg, is charged with creating an immediate activation plan, a long-term vision, and a financial plan.
WHEN:
Monday, January 8 at 12:30 pm
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 2
Nina Albert, Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Jodie W. McLean, Chief Executive Officer, EDENS
Gerren Price, President & CEO, DowntownDC BID
Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg, Executive Director, Shakespeare Theatre Company
WHERE:
Shakespeare Theatre Company – Sidney Harman Hall
610 F Street NW, Floor 2
*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Pl-Chinatown*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 7th & F St NW/National Portrait Gallery*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to mayor.dc.gov/live.
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
