Mayor Bowser to Launch Gallery Place/Chinatown Task Force and Highlight Progress Downtown

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 8 at 12:30 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will launch the new Gallery Place/Chinatown Task Force to focus on the future of the two-block District parcel encompassing Capital One Arena and Gallery Place.

The Task Force, chaired by Jodie McLean and Deborah Ratner Salzberg, is charged with creating an immediate activation plan, a long-term vision, and a financial plan.



WHEN:

Monday, January 8 at 12:30 pm



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 2

Nina Albert, Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Jodie W. McLean, Chief Executive Officer, EDENS

Gerren Price, President & CEO, DowntownDC BID

Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg, Executive Director, Shakespeare Theatre Company



WHERE:

Shakespeare Theatre Company – Sidney Harman Hall

610 F Street NW, Floor 2

*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Pl-Chinatown*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 7th & F St NW/National Portrait Gallery*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to mayor.dc.gov/live.



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos