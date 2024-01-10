Submit Release
Ninth Circuit wants Supreme Court’s opinion about Uber liability for sexual assault by a fake Uber driver

The Supreme Court should let the Ninth Circuit know by early March whether it will answer the questions. It usually says “yes.” The Supreme Court has granted 20 of the last 22 Ninth Circuit requests for help with California law issues, dating back to July 2018.

