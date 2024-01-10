Submit Release
New Mexicans Share Experiences Working with Claims Office

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Three New Mexico families are sharing their stories about how the Claims Office has helped them get paid for losses from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

FEMA produced the videos, which are posted on YouTube. The participants did not receive any compensation for appearing in the videos.

Video: Julie Kincheloe

Julie Kincheloe and her sister faced the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch. “FEMA was very helpful,” Kincheloe says. “They gave us money. We purchased these sheds that we’re converting into tiny homes.”

 

Video: Cate Torres

Frank and Cate Torres suffered damage on their 40 acres in Sapello, New Mexico, from numerous flood events after the 2022 wildfires. Cate has been working with a FEMA Navigator and has received money for recovery.

 

Video: Jerry and Sylviano Gomez

Jerry and Sylviano Gomez’s grandparents settled in Rociada, New Mexico, in the 1800s. The fire swept through their 900 acres. With help from FEMA and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, they are recovering.

