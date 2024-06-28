Armitek announces widespread availability of Smash and Grab® Window Security Film
Experts: U.S. Retailers Suffering from a Recent Surge of Smash-and-Grab Crimes
This innovative solution has been proven to stop smash-and-grab thieves in their tracks, providing peace of mind and protection for our clients.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world, security is a top concern for businesses and individuals alike. The rise of smash-and-grab thefts has left many feeling vulnerable and searching for an effective solution. Because of this, Armitek, a company that specializes in ballistic glass and other security products is excited to announce the latest innovation in security technology - shatter-resistant window film, which is a proprietary, clear protective film, called Smash and Grab® film.
— Shawn Cavalli
Smash and Grab® Film is a thin layer of film applied to glass surfaces using advanced adhesive technology. This film is designed to prevent glass from shattering, making it nearly impossible for criminals to penetrate and gain access to a building or vehicle. With the rise of smash-and-grab thefts, this technology has become a crucial tool in enhancing safety and protecting against property damage and loss.
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), smash-and-grab crimes are very costly, but also very traumatic events that also have the biggest potential for violence. California alone has reached over $8.720 billion in losses, the highest in the country. The national losses are estimated to reach nearly $150 billion in 2025.
Unlike other security measures, Smash and Grab® Film is a long-term solution that does not require constant maintenance or replacement. Once installed, it provides a durable and reliable barrier against break-ins. This makes it a cost-effective option for businesses and individuals looking to enhance their security measures without breaking the bank. Additionally, Smash and Grab® Film is virtually invisible, maintaining the aesthetic of the building or vehicle while providing added protection.
"We are thrilled to offer our customers the latest in security technology with Smash and Grab® Film," says Shawn Cavalli, Head of Marketing at Armitek. "This innovative solution has been proven to stop smash-and-grab thieves in their tracks, providing peace of mind and protection for our clients. We are committed to enhancing safety and security for businesses and individuals, and Security Film is a game-changer in achieving that goal."
Experts are encouraging people to take advantage of new technology to protect themselves from smash-and-grab thieves and other possible threats. Then, you can rest easy knowing that your safety and security are in good hands. Armitek is also a leading provider of ballistic glass. To learn more, go to www.armitek.com.
Shawn Cavalli
Armitek
+1 801-691-7100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Smash and Grab Vehicle Protection